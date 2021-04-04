PHAs need support

This was revealed to the Prime Minister during a zoom meeting between the PHAs and the National Control Centre.

Deputy Incident Manager of the National Department of Health, Dr. Melinda Susapu, revealed this during the COVID-19 Update on Friday afternoon.

Fourteen PHA’s revealed that they require support from the National Government to tackle the escalating surge of COVID-19 in their provinces.

The zoom meeting between Prime Minister James Marape and the PHA’s was organized by the Prime Minister’s Department and is a follow up from the Governors meeting earlier this week to address the COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Susapu said the National Control Centre will be working closely with them to effectively address the pandemic.

“They require support from the national level, in terms of logistics, technical and funding support.”

Dr. Susapu added that more communication needs to be established between PHAs and their provincial leaders so they can all be part of the response.

“At the NCC level, we want the communication to be regular. We want every day update to the NCC. Getting the report to us will prepare us to support their needs in the provinces,” she said.