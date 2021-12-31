People encouraged to get vaccinated

In October 2021, due to the NO JAB NO JOB policy, NCD PHA recruited more of its health workers to join the team at these posts to help administer vaccines as people came in hundreds.

Since then, the number of vaccinations administered has gradually decreased leaving health workers to raise awareness on the vaccines to encourage people to get the jab.

The vaccination tents are posted at Vision City, Stop N Shop Central Waigani, Rita Flynn Netball Courts, Waterfront Koki and Gerehu hospital.

Health Extension Officer, Unaisa Sakir said that most people are hesitant in taking the vaccines only because of what they have heard on social media and in the streets. “But when they eventually agree to it, we advise them that the vaccine is safe and that even us, the health workers, have taken the vaccine,” Sakir said.

Most people refused it until the NO JAB NO JOB Policy forced them to rush in to get the jab.

Sakir said that even if there wasn’t a NO JAB NO JOB policy in place, health workers have agreed that they would continue to encourage people to get vaccinated for their own safety.

The vaccination posts are open from Monday to Friday – 9am – 2.30pm and Saturday’s are half days.