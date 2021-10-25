Parkop Urges Citizens To Act Responsibly

Speaking during the Pink October awareness on breast cancer and cervical cancer, the Governor for NCD emphasized on the COVID-19-related deaths that have increased at an alarming rate.

He said every effort must be made to combat the spread of the virus.

Governor Parkop said, “The numbers keep on increasing, transmission rate remains high. Yesterday Dr.Molumi reminded us that it’s about 85% that is 8 out of every 10 have been infected in the city. That is very alarming and every effort must be taken to help the health workers and all of us to stop the transmission and to protect lives and look after all of us.”

Governor Parkop also appealed to the churches to also play their part in educating people of COVID-19 facts so they are well informed to decide how best to protect themselves, and those around them.

“I want to appeal to all the churches to do their part as well, especially to tell our people the facts. To help them to understand and take the necessary action that they need to take in order to protect themselves and all of us.

“I want to encourage the Church of Christ members who are here to do their part equally to all the churches in the city and the country to support this effort. It’s a collective responsibility on all of us and we must do all we can,” said governor Parkop.