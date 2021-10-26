Parkop Pleads With Residents

He has urged that people self-regulate, respect and implement the Nuipla Pasin protocols.

“You have a responsibility to yourself and your family,” said Parkop.

He said the government is doing its bit, providing funding support to hospitals as well as the doctors and medical staff working full time to save lives.

“The surge is putting a lot of pressure and stress on our medical team. Our people should not take it lightly.

“Yupla noken ting olsem em hevi blong ol dokta, nes na gavman tasol. It is our collective responsibility”, added Parkop. (Do not think that this issue is only for doctors, nurses and the government.)

Mr. Parkop said as the Governor of NCD, he will continue to encourage more people to take the vaccine.

“Bai mi ino nap apologize long mekim strongpela toktok long vaccine, it is my responsibility as your Governor to find ways to protect my people. (I will not apologise for emphasizing on the vaccine.)

“For those who are still reluctant or afraid to take the vaccine, Niupla Pasin Protocols and testing must be your dominant lifestyle on a daily basis.

“We will do our best to enforce and encourage compliance but it is up to everyone to strictly comply with the Niupla Pasin protocols,” Parkop stated.