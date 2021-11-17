Oxygen Plant Commissioned

The PSA Oxygen Plant was planned so the government can be able to meet the demand of oxygen requirements in PNG.

“And this is how we save lives. The key component as Dr. Molumi was saying, to combat the COVID-19 virus is oxygen. And we are so appreciative to our foreign partners, our donor partners WHO and Global Fund for ensuring that we have an oxygen plant which is needed the most,” Minister Wong said.

Acting WHO Country Representative and OIC Anna Maalson, said the technology used with the oxygen plant is the same as the one used for oxygen concentrators but with a much higher production capacity. It can do 22 cubic metres per hour as opposed to 10 for a concentrator.

The COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Papua New Guinea has seen a huge importance in the requirements for oxygen, and this is because COVID-19 affects the lungs and breathing.” Maalsen said.

This plant will contribute about 40-50 cylinders per day, in capacity here and the idea is to offer PMGH alternative source of supply which will reduce the dependence on supplies in the long term as well as to reduce the oxygen bills.

Maalsen added that oxygen is crucial for the treatment of patients particularly those with moderate to critical conditions. She added that if maintained properly, the plant can last up to 25 years.