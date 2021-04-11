Oxygen concentrators for health facilities

Since the start of the pandemic, UNOPS has procured 320 O2 concentrators, with 60 distributed to health providers in Port Moresby and 260 devices allocated to health authorities across 21 provinces.

The concentrators will enable healthcare facilities to respond to the needs of patients who present with respiratory issues and require additional oxygen.

“Getting medical devices and equipment to Papua New Guinea has been one challenge during the COVID pandemic,” said UNOPS Country Manager, Ian Rector. “Ensuring these devices are available in facilities across the country is another challenge. It is an important challenge to overcome to ensure no one is left behind.”

UNOPS is working with the National Department of Health to ensure distribution of the devices to Provincial Health Authorities. Funding for this work is being provided by World Bank.

“As we prepare for the first shipment of 132,000 vaccines from the COVAX facility this month, the UN is working with our partners to ensure testing, treatment and vaccination for COVID-19 is available to all Papua New Guineans regardless of where they live,” said UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla.

“Equitable access to good quality healthcare is a key goal of our 2030 agenda and this pandemic is a great test of our ability to achieve that. This distribution by UNOPS gives us confidence that, indeed, this goal is achievable.”

(Oxygen concentrators bound for Popondetta and Alotau)