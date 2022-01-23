OTML Starts COVID Booster Rollout

This follows the release of the Booster Vaccination Direction by the Pandemic Controller.

OTML Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Musje Werror, was the first to receive his booster jab in front of OTML and Tabubil Hospital staff and urged other employees, contractors and members of the community to get their boosters including those that are yet to be vaccinated.

He said COVID-19 is still present and continues to cause challenges in all the countries around the world and the new variants are emerging is affecting the lives of many people.

Mr Werror said vaccination remains one of the best defence to preventing the serious illness or deaths and as a responsible Company OTML has made the vaccines available on site.

So far, 50 percent of OTML’s workforce or over 4000 workers have been vaccinated and are eligible for a booster jab.

According to Mr Werror, OTML’s policy on voluntary vaccination remains but urged the workforce to be mindful of the new COVID variant, Omicron, which poses a potential risk given only half the workforce has been vaccinated.

He said while voluntary vaccination remains no one is forced to get vaccinated, but hopes with the awareness and what is happening around the world, people will make the right decision.

OTML received 470 vials of the Johnston & Johnston vaccine equivalent to 2, 350 doses, and 90 vials of the Astra Zeneca vaccine with 900 doses