OTML Aims For Full Vaccination

Herd immunity, also known as 'population immunity', is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or through immunity developed through previous infection.

The vaccination implementation program started last May after they received the first supply of 1000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine from the National Department of Health.

With 3000 vaccines now received, first 1000 in June and 2000 in July, 2139 people have been administered the vaccine and 39 people were fully vaccinated after receiving 2 doses since 13 July.

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Musje Werror said in his weekly COVID-19 update that achieving herd immunity remains a key priority for OTML, and they need 2242 people to get their first dose within the next 3 months, to achieve 80% of the herd immunity target by the end of the year.

Director Werror had expressed his concerns of the Delta Variant hitting our shores in his last update. Recent news has confirmed that a 65-year-old Filipino who contracted the variant after leaving Indonesia for Papua New Guinea on 26 June, is in isolation in the country.

The last 18 months has seen the company suspend its operations twice due to escalating COVID-19 cases, losing over US$100 million in revenue. With vaccines made available, awareness sessions are being conducted throughout the business encouraging staff to be vaccinated.

Tabubil Hospital Director of Public Health, Dr. Lawrence Pulai has been running the awareness session. He has been urging people to be vaccinated, as the likelihood of transmission and becoming seriously ill would be significantly reduced.