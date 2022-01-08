One COVID-19 Death Reported

The latest death recorded on 5 January, now brings the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 591 after been stalled at 590 for a while.

Meanwhile there has been an increase in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported. On the 3rd and 5th January 2022 there was one (1) newly confirmed case respectively, whilst there were 3 new positive cases on the 4th January.

There were 69 total diagnosed cases on January 3, for the last 14 days, 57 on the 4th and 55 on 5 January respectively. As of 5 January, total confirmed cases to date was 36 285 with 35 639 recoveries.

For the vaccination, so far, 385, 616 doses had been administered, 287 884 (15.4%) persons with at least one dose and so far 225,592 (12%) fully vaccinated.