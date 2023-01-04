Omicron outbreak in China

Key points:

Chen Erzhen says his hospital in Shanghai sees 1,600 emergency admissions daily, with 80 per cent COVID-19 patients

Chinese officials are bracing for rising numbers in rural areas as Lunar New Year approaches

More than a dozen countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China

The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month, with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

Chen Erzhen — who is vice-president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 expert advisory panel — has estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have already been infected.

"Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 per cent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than [in April and May]," he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

Shanghai suffered a gruelling two-month lockdown from April, during which more than 600,000 residents were infected and many were taken to mass quarantine centres.

Outbreaks have continued in Shanghai over the past several weeks. (Reuters: Aly Song)

Now the Omicron variant is spreading rampantly across the city and experts predict infections there will peak in early 2023.

In other major Chinese cities — including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Guangzhou — health officials have suggested that the wave has already peaked.

Dr Chen added his Shanghai hospital was seeing 1,600 emergency admissions daily — double the number prior to restrictions being lifted — with 80 per cent of them COVID-19 patients.

China had previously grappled with widespread unrest over its zero-COVID policies. (Reuters: Aly Song)

"More than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital every day," he was quoted as saying, adding that around half of emergency admissions were vulnerable people aged older than 65 years.

On Tuesday, at Tongren Hospital in downtown Shanghai, AFP reporters saw patients receiving emergency medical attention outside the entrance of the overcrowded facility.

Chinese officials brace for travel wave

Chinese officials are bracing for a virus wave to hit China's under-resourced rural interior, as millions of people prepare to travel back to their home towns for the week-long Lunar New Year public holiday beginning on January 21.

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV, National Health Commission (NHC) official Jiao Yahui admitted that dealing with the expected peak in rural areas would be an "enormous challenge".

"What we are most worried about is, in the past three years, nobody has returned home for Lunar New Year but they finally can this year," Ms Jiao said.

"As a result, there may be a retaliatory surge of urban residents into the countryside to visit their relatives, so we are even more worried about the rural epidemic."

She also acknowledged pressure on hospital emergency departments and promised that authorities would coordinate medical resources to ensure treatment of patients in under-funded areas.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen countries have imposed COVID-19 testing restrictions on passengers from China after Beijing announced its borders would reopen from January 8.

Countries, including the US, have also cited Beijing's lack of transparency around infection data and the risk of new variants as a reason to restrict travellers.

China has officially only recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths since December, and dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying such deaths earlier in the month.

However, Ms Jiao told reporters on Thursday, local time, that China had always published data "on Covid-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency".

"China has always been committed to the scientific criteria for judging COVID-19 deaths, from beginning to end, which are in line with the international criteria," she said.

AFP

Story published on ABC News

Link to original story