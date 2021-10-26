OC warns Gov’t authorities on vaccination

The Ombudsman Commission has warned government authorities to respect people’s rights and not force them to get vaccination.

Chief Ombudsman, Richard Pagen in a statement said the Ombudsman Commission is fully aware that PNG is a signatory to several core Human Rights Treaties and that its National Constitution is very unique that it almost contains all the rights and freedoms enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.

As a signatory to these UN Human Rights Treaties and Conventions, PNG as a Country has an obligation to assist its citizens to ensure that their rights and freedoms are not taken away and that their choices are respected.

The Ombudsman Commission urges all who have been affected by the vaccine mandates or have been treated unfairly at work, to lodge a complaint with the Ombudsman Commission.

The Government has maintained its stand that vaccination is voluntarily and not mandatory.

This newsroom has contacted the Minister for Health, Jelta Wong for comments, and has yet to get a response.