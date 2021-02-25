No lockdown in Port Moresby

He made this call following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital.

The NCD Provincial Health Authority confirmed 65 COVID-19 cases in January and February of 2021.

Governor Powes Parkop called on residents to follow basic protocols of compulsory wearing of masks in public places, maintain social distancing and practice hygiene to curd the transmission of the virus.

“We have a spike of 65 COVID-19 cases in the city, that’s a sudden increase given the trend towards the end of last year, which has also compelled us to close down Rita Flynn. At the end of last year, everybody did they’re part in preventive measures and protocols.”

Governor Parkop also dismissed rumors of a possible lock down in the Nation’s Capital.

“There have been some discussion of possible lockdown. As the Governor of the Capital City, I am not going to entertain, discuss or even consider lockdown in our capital city. We are in a situation where we are facing two equally compelling crisis, one is a health crisis with COVID19 pandemic and the economy. Our economy is in a precarious situation, it has suffered severely since March 2020 and it’s just recovering.”