New Zealand implements additional measures to keep Covid-19 out

Amendments to Air Border Order include:

from 11.59pm on Friday 15 January, travellers arriving on all flights from the UK and US must have had a negative test result for COVID-19 in the 72 hours before their departure

the Director-General of Health is now formally authorised to and will soon expand the pre-departure test requirement to all countries and territories excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Islands (Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Niue, Solomon Islands, Nauru, and Palau).

There are 7 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation since the last update on Monday.

Photo file RNZ Pacific