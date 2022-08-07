New Pandemic Measure 2

This was the directive issued in the revocation of previous measure number 2, under National Pandemic Act 2021, on 4th of August, by the National Pandemic Controller, David Manning.

Under the new Measure No 2, a person is considered fully vaccinated if they have received:

A single dose vaccine as listed in Schedule 1;

A second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccination as listed in Schedule 1; and

Received 2 doses of any “mix-and-match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines as listed in Schedule 1.

Travel operators or private organisations – as relevant – bringing persons into PNG will, at check-in or before departure, check all persons Proof of Vaccination – Vaccination Certificate, a person must not be allowed to board an aircraft, vessel or vehicle bound for PNG without these documents, except for citizens, permanent residents or persons under the age of 18.

According to the new measure:

No incoming arrival shall be quarantined, except at the written direction of the Controller.

For the purpose of these Measures, a person arriving into PNG on any aircraft is taken ‘not to arrive in PNG’ if the person does not leave the aircraft or the immediate vicinity of the aircraft for the purposes of conducting pre-flight inspections and refueling.

For the purpose of these Measures, a person arriving into PNG on any vessel is taken ‘not to arrive in PNG’ if the person does not leave the vessel.

The Controller may exempt a person from some or all of the international travel measures, at his sole discretion and subject to conditions he imposes.

A person or organisation that allows a person to board an aircraft bound for PNG in breach of these Measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

A person that attempts to or does enter PNG in breach of these Measures shall be returned to their original port of departure at the cost of individual if they did not take reasonable steps to ensure compliance with these Measures.

These measures are in compliance with the COVID-19 measures issued by the International Civil Aviation Authority.

Authorised officers shall ensure appropriate levels of surveillance and border monitoring systems are in place throughout the country for international travel and in particular, at the traditional border crossing areas.

These Measures come into effect on 05 August 2022 and shall apply until the end of the Declaration of a Pandemic under the Act, or as varied or revoked by the Controller.

Schedule 1 – Approved Vaccines

Vaccine Name No. of Doses to be fully vaccinated Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 2 AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine (COVISHIELD/SII) 2 Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 2 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 2 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine 1 Sinopharm-BBIBP 2 CoronaVac Sinovac 2 Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine 2 Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) 2 Covovax (SIINVX-CoV2373) 2

