New Covid Care Centre At NSI

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) has opened a new COVID-19 Care Centre outside of the Goroka Provincial Hospital.



On Friday 11th February, EHPHA opened the new care centre at the National Sports Institute (NSI) premises by converting the existing indoor complex into a 100 bed holding capacity for serious and acute cases of COVID-19 patients.

The K100,000 worth facility was made possible by the joint assistance of Kainantu Mining Limited and the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government.

This centre will greatly relieve pressure from the Goroka Provincial Hospital’s currently facility.

The opening was officiated jointly by the Chief Executive Officer of the Kainantu Mining Limited, John Lewins and Eastern Highlands Governor, Peter Numu.