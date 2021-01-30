New COVID-19 cases announced in Lae

The MPHA said the initial case was an employee who had contracted the illness whilst spending a week in the nation’s capital.

“His wife contracted it from him and she unfortunately passed it on to an employee of her company,” said the MPHA.

“Contact tracing of all persons of interest is underway.

“Now is not the time to panic or spread rumour or innuendo,” stressed the health authority.

“As unfortunate as this is, there was always a high risk of transmission.”

Residents have been urged to get serious and follow the preventive measures:

Mask up, Morobe. Don't let anyone into your business without a mask;

Ensure everyone is hand sanitising or washing hands regularly;

Make sure coughs are covered;

Practice sensible social distancing;

If someone exhibits symptoms of the 'kus’ or cold, send them for testing.

“In terms of which company and results of contact tracing, that will be announced as early as possible. Let’s control the rumours and panic and take a lead of positive action.”