NCDC intensifies checks

NCDC is working with the PNG Defense Force, Royal PNG Constabulary, the National Transport Authority, and Pacific Corporate Security to impose the measures released on March 22, 2021.

The orders include mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, restricted public gathering and removal of illegal vending in public places.

NCDC, with the help of its stakeholders, has set up tents at bus-stops and betelnut markets to ensure city residents adhere to orders.

Teams have been mobilized around the city to disperse unnecessary loitering and shut down illegal markets that have no control measures in place.

NCDC Environmental Health Officer, Abraham Keple, said illegal markets attract huge crowds, blatantly violating Covid-19 protocols.

“We have no control over the pop up markets along reserved lands, bus stops areas and road sides,” said Keple.

“To mitigate community transmission of COVID-19, all these illegal marketing and gathering have to be stopped and that is what the enforcement team is doing, he said.

Inspection teams have begun removing illegal markets and will continue to monitor hot spots for a duration of one month.

These include Erima Flyover, Six-Mile bus stop, Taurama Foodland, Hohola,, Garden Hills, Five-Mile NHC Flats and Boroko.

Mr. Keple said an intensive city-wide awareness has been carried out already and failure to comply with Covid-19 protocols has resulted in the closure of illegal markets.

“COVID-19 is real and is here so we have to enforce the law to protect our city residents from getting infected through community transmission,” said Mr. Keple.