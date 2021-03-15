NCD COVID numbers rise

The death toll remains at 21.

The National Pandemic Controller’s Office stated that the new cases come from five provinces with the highest of 65 from the National Capital District.

The others were West Sepik (3), Autonomous Region of Bougainville (4), Enga (11) and Hela (7).

The 65 new cases from NCD range between nine and 60 years old.

The positive cases are scattered in all the three districts in NCD.

In West Sepik, the new cases were found in Vanimo Green.

In Enga, the 11 new cases were reported in Wapenamanda, Kompiam, Wabag and Kandep.

The National Pandemic Controller and Police Commissioner David Manning has once again called for citizens to adhere to health measures in place to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

He has appealed particularly to people living in towns or urban areas to ensure they do not carry this virus to the rural and remote areas where it may be difficult for people to seek health care.

Manning said, “We must do all we can to ensure this virus does not spread to the rural and remote areas of our country.’’

“I urge all PMV owners to take some responsibility by talking to the bus-drivers and crew to follow the health measures in place by making sure the PMVs are not overcrowded and that all passengers wear face masks.

“If you want to continue to operate your business without the government imposing strict measures, please do your part by following the health rules in place. It is for the good of everyone,’’ Manning said.