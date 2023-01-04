NCC Supports NIP prepare for COVID-19

Two weeks ago, Papua New Guinea experienced its fifth wave of COVID-19 infection with over 46,284 cases and 600 deaths recorded as of 8 December 2022.

New Ireland Province has had 50% positivity rate in the number of samples that tested for Covid-19 since November 2022 at the Kavieng General Hospital.

Deputy Controller, Dr. Daoni Esorom and 5 staff from the National Covid-19 Control Centre were in New Ireland Province from the 19th - 24th of December, 2022 to support the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority (PHA) to respond to the Covid-19 Surge.

The team visited the Kavieng Hospital, Namatanai Hospital, Lakurumau, Lemakot and Tinkoris health facilities respectively, to conduct triage assessment and identify most significant activities that the PHA must undertake to respond to the surge.

During the discussions, the PHA was encouraged to do more testing for COVID-19 in all the health facilities that are currently not testing and to ensure that vaccination is rolled-out for frontline workers, old people and people with underlying medical conditions.

The Deputy Controller also confirmed that funding has been provided to the PHA to rollout the vaccination program in the province. Out of 32 health facilities, only six are rolling out Covid-19 Vaccine in the New Ireland province.

"We anticipate that there is a widespread community transmission of COVID - 19 in the province and that Kavieng General Hospital is the only facility that is testing for COVID - 19,” said Dr. Daoni.

New Ireland Provincial Health Authority officials had anticipated more cases to be recorded during the festive seasons, with more family gatherings and social activities.

Paterson Marangas, Public Health Acting Director said New Ireland and other provinces are experiencing some increase in the number of cases and they had already put some measures in place for the festive season.

Dr. Daoni also highlighted that the current surge is a reflection of what's going to happen in the country between December and the beginning of February. He urges all the PHA's to be vigilant and be prepared for a possible nationwide surge in covid-19 cases.