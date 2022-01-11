NCC Releases Latest COVID-19 Figures

Northern Province reported 40 cases, while the National Capital District recorded one.
The latest figures now brings total COVID-19 confirmed cases to 36,326. During the period Thursday 6th to Friday 7th, no new deaths and Delta cases were recorded.
The NCC also released a summary of COVID-19 statistics in the 22 provinces:
|
Province
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Deaths
|
Delta Cases
|
NCD
|
9397
|
9278
|
102
|
199
|
Western
|
3610
|
3577
|
33
|
43
|
Western Highlands
|
2725
|
2645
|
79
|
4
|
Morobe
|
2491
|
2444
|
47
|
84
|
East New Britain
|
2212
|
2169
|
28
|
28
|
Eastern Highlands
|
2156
|
2066
|
90
|
22
|
Madang
|
1268
|
1239
|
29
|
4
|
West New Britain
|
1227
|
1221
|
6
|
33
|
Milne Bay
|
1213
|
1208
|
5
|
3
|
Chimbu
|
1058
|
1047
|
11
|
14
|
Enga
|
1049
|
1041
|
7
|
4
|
Southern Highlands
|
1039
|
986
|
53
|
43
|
Autonomous Region of Bougainville
|
921
|
904
|
17
|
15
|
Central
|
829
|
824
|
2
|
10
|
New Ireland
|
825
|
809
|
11
|
11
|
West Sepik
|
775
|
762
|
13
|
70
|
Hela
|
762
|
755
|
6
|
32
|
East Sepik
|
689
|
681
|
8
|
16
|
Manus
|
639
|
628
|
11
|
11
|
Northern
|
524
|
520
|
4
|
Gulf
|
496
|
491
|
10
|
Jiwaka
|
421
|
392
|
29
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
To date 280,601 tests have been conducted with 35,687 persons have recovered from the virus. About 385, 616 vaccine doses have been administered of which 287,884 persons received one dose, while 225,592 have been fully vaccinated.