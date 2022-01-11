NCC Releases Latest COVID-19 Figures

Northern Province reported 40 cases, while the National Capital District recorded one.

The latest figures now brings total COVID-19 confirmed cases to 36,326. During the period Thursday 6th to Friday 7th, no new deaths and Delta cases were recorded.

The NCC also released a summary of COVID-19 statistics in the 22 provinces:

Province Cases Recoveries Deaths Delta Cases NCD 9397 9278 102 199 Western 3610 3577 33 43 Western Highlands 2725 2645 79 4 Morobe 2491 2444 47 84 East New Britain 2212 2169 28 28 Eastern Highlands 2156 2066 90 22 Madang 1268 1239 29 4 West New Britain 1227 1221 6 33 Milne Bay 1213 1208 5 3 Chimbu 1058 1047 11 14 Enga 1049 1041 7 4 Southern Highlands 1039 986 53 43 Autonomous Region of Bougainville 921 904 17 15 Central 829 824 2 10 New Ireland 825 809 11 11 West Sepik 775 762 13 70 Hela 762 755 6 32 East Sepik 689 681 8 16 Manus 639 628 11 11 Northern 524 520 4 Gulf 496 491 10 Jiwaka 421 392 29 2

To date 280,601 tests have been conducted with 35,687 persons have recovered from the virus. About 385, 616 vaccine doses have been administered of which 287,884 persons received one dose, while 225,592 have been fully vaccinated.