 

NCC Releases Latest COVID-19 Figures

15:57, January 11, 2022
As at Thursday 6th January 2022, the country has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, according to a latest statistics release by the National Control Centre (NCC).

Northern Province reported 40 cases, while the National Capital District recorded one.

The latest figures now brings total COVID-19 confirmed cases to 36,326. During the period Thursday 6th to Friday 7th, no new deaths and Delta cases were recorded.

The NCC also released a summary of COVID-19 statistics in the 22 provinces:

Province

Cases

Recoveries

Deaths

Delta Cases

NCD

9397

9278

102

199

Western

3610

3577

33

43

Western Highlands

2725

2645

79

4

Morobe

2491

2444

47

84

East New Britain

2212

2169

28

28

Eastern Highlands

2156

2066

90

22

Madang

1268

1239

29

4

West New Britain

1227

1221

6

33

Milne Bay

1213

1208

5

3

Chimbu

1058

1047

11

14

Enga

1049

1041

7

4

Southern Highlands

1039

986

53

43

Autonomous Region of Bougainville

921

904

17

15

Central

829

824

2

10

New Ireland

825

809

11

11

West Sepik

775

762

13

70

Hela

762

755

6

32

East Sepik

689

681

8

16

Manus

639

628

11

11

Northern

524

520

4

  

Gulf

496

491

  

10

Jiwaka

421

392

29

2

 

 

 

 

 

To date 280,601 tests have been conducted with 35,687 persons have recovered from the virus. About 385, 616 vaccine doses have been administered of which 287,884 persons received one dose, while 225,592 have been fully vaccinated.

