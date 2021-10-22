NAC Take Measures To Safeguard Staff

The Government Agency made the decision encouraging more than 700 employees to know their status and make informed decisions regarding treatment as well as the vaccination.

“As front line workers, it’s very important that our employees protect themselves, their co-workers and families and the travelling public,” said NAC Acting MD and CEO, Rex Kiponge.

“We acknowledge that this approach (compulsory testing) will require regular testing from time to time, however we believe it’s an important step in encouraging our employees to be vigilant and to make important personal health choices rather than forcing them into taking the vaccine,” he added.

In the last two weeks, NAC allowed all employees some time off during work hours to go for COVID-19 tests and have organized a clinic set up at their head office in Port Moresby for staff who wanted to get vaccinated.

Mr Kiponge said the response was good with so far over 35 employees being vaccinated.

For Airport Operations, all 22 airports remain operational for flights unless and if directed by the Pandemic Controller to close airports.

As of this week, it’s support employees have been advised to work from home, while normal operations are maintained by rostered operations staff.