MPIP PNG donates to POMGEN

The donations were part of an appeal by the charity to support the Covid-19 patients at the Port Moresby General Hospital and other care centers.

Friends of POMGEN is a new charity established by the Board of Port Moresby General Hospital to help fill in the gaps where the government is unable to support those that are in need at the hospital.

Chairlady, Katherine Johnston who is also the Deputy Chair of the PMGH board said the donations will go to those who are hospitalized as well as those who are working to serve them in the frontline. She thanked the donors for this generous support.

“To me that is what you call, Papua New Guinea. Everybody helps. Doesn’t matter what it is, a little bit goes a long way and it’s from their heart.” Katherine Johnston said.

The Chairlady of MPIP PNG Committee, Molly O’Rourke acknowledged the frontline health workers throughout the country in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

She proudly announced that there are recipients of MPIP PNG scholarships in the medical fraternity.

“Two of them are based at Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr. Abigail Kavora, Miss PNG and Miss PI 2015 and Dr. Helen Ikaupi, Miss Papua New Guinea First Runner-up 2019.”

She said hearing about the increase in Covid-19 cases they are concerned and would like to help in whatever way they can through their Give Back Program.

“Today my committee and I are here to present a few necessities as well as fruits and vegetables for Covid-19 patients at PMGH, Rita Flynn Courts and the Taurama Aquatic Centre.” Said Molly O’Rourke

Sponsors included: Innovate Agro for juice and milk, Paradise Foods for biscuits and water bottles, Savitec for Hygiene Packs, Trends Beauty International for Beauty needs and Local markets for mixed vegetables and fruits.