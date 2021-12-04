Motukea Gas Donates 200 Oxygen Bottles

The company, based at Motukea Island outside of Port Moresby has been in operation since 2010 and runs a plant managed and operated by an all national staff.

Managing Director of Motukea Gas, Richard Foo said as a company that loves the country of Papua New Guinea and it's people, it was only right that they give back.

"Our plant is capable of producing 400 cylinders of 47ltr medical oxygen in 24hours. All manufactured locally here at Motukea.

"We do not need to import medical oxygen from overseas. We have been here for a long time and wish to give back to this beautiful country and the people of PNG," said Foo.

When receiving the donation, Prime Minister James Marape said the fact that a small company struggling to survive in these hard times can afford to make such a donation as this, warms his heart.

"You're a small company that is doing what we are encouraging businesses to do. You've been here doing your own little thing. Employing Papua New Guineans, transferring technology and ensuring that you operate these sort of businesses here."

Prime Minister Marape praised the company for choosing to part with money that could have been a big profit in a hard year.

The Prime Minister also announced that the health department is also expecting more donations of medical grade oxygen from donors in the near future.

These donations will help ease the strain on hospitals and treatment centres struggling to supply medical oxygen to patients.