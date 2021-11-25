Morobe Reports 85 Deaths

In its situation report dated November 20th to 24th, the Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 84 active COVID-19 cases for this month.

From the cumulative total of 2,427, 2,342 have recovered.

For cases per district:

Lae – 1,776

Bulolo – 167

Huon – 137

Nawaeb – 96

Finschhafen – 94

Usino-Bundi – 51

Markham – 43

Tewai-Siassi – 26

Kabwum – 21

Menyamya – 16

Vaccination update

J&J AstraZeneca Sinopharm Single dose 1st dose 2nd dose 1st dose 2nd dose 9,882 16,056 8,847 93 9

(The COVID-19 ward at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital)