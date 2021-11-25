 

Morobe Reports 85 Deaths

BY: Loop Author
11:02, November 25, 2021
82 reads

Morobe Province has so far reported 85 deaths from COVID-19.

In its situation report dated November 20th to 24th, the Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 84 active COVID-19 cases for this month.

From the cumulative total of 2,427, 2,342 have recovered.

For cases per district:

  • Lae – 1,776
  • Bulolo – 167
  • Huon – 137
  • Nawaeb – 96
  • Finschhafen – 94
  • Usino-Bundi – 51
  • Markham – 43
  • Tewai-Siassi – 26
  • Kabwum – 21
  • Menyamya – 16

Vaccination update

J&J

AstraZeneca

 

Sinopharm

 

Single dose

1st dose

2nd dose

1st dose

2nd dose

9,882

16,056

8,847

93

9

 

(The COVID-19 ward at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital)

Tags: 
Morobe
COVID-19
Pandemic
Situation Report
Author: 
Press Release
  • 82 reads