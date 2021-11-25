Morobe Reports 85 Deaths

In its situation report dated November 20th to 24th, the Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported 84 active COVID-19 cases for this month.
From the cumulative total of 2,427, 2,342 have recovered.
For cases per district:
- Lae – 1,776
- Bulolo – 167
- Huon – 137
- Nawaeb – 96
- Finschhafen – 94
- Usino-Bundi – 51
- Markham – 43
- Tewai-Siassi – 26
- Kabwum – 21
- Menyamya – 16
Vaccination update
|
J&J
|
AstraZeneca
|
|
Sinopharm
|
|
Single dose
|
1st dose
|
2nd dose
|
1st dose
|
2nd dose
|
9,882
|
16,056
|
8,847
|
93
|
9
(The COVID-19 ward at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital)