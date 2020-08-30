Morobe COVID-19 update

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority has reported that over the past two weeks, all samples that have been sent for testing have returned negative. This means those tested do not have coronavirus.

“Although coronavirus has been detected in Morobe Province, it is important to remember that most people who contract the illness will only experience mild symptoms and they will get better,” stated the MPHA.

“Take care of our friends and families who catch coronavirus; they need our support.”

(A mobile health clinic at the Wampar LLG, Morobe Province)