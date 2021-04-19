Minister thanks partners

He acknowledged the US, EU and all the countries contained there-in, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Republic of France, Republic of India and the Philippines.

He said PNG is most grateful to them for stepping in despite the negative impact of COVID-19 in their own countries.

Eoe stated that a battle can only be won when all those concerned work together.

“We are all in this fight together and the best and most effective way to win this fight is to collectively pull resources together for our common good and benefit of mankind.”