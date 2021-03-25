Masks & hand sanitizers on PMVs

This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of Road Transport Authority, Nelson Terema on Wednesday.

Nelson Terema announced that the Road Transport is complying to the latest directives given by the National Controller on the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said for the moment, the RTA will work with the police and defense personnel to carry out this awareness.

“The presence of the defense and police are not really to enforce and lock up people and harassing them. This is just like an awareness. They will provide support to making sure that those directions are followed. Like for example, wearing of face masks or hand sanitizers before entry, and you know this sort of things.” Terema said.

He said this is going to be a two week long trial basis to create awareness among the public transport owners, drivers and crews as well as the commuting passengers.

Terema said, while they do not have specific monies set aside to carry out these activities, they are prepared to provide the protocols such as facemasks and hand sanitizers for the first two weeks.

“Initially we will provide in all bus terminals where we have our tents, but as we move on the owners of PMVs must take ownership of this.” He added.

Terema said the RTA is emphasizing that facemask is compulsory for all passengers entering PMV or taxi. And hand sanitizer must be in the doorway. If the clients are not complying than the RTA will look at other measures to emphasize or enforce that.

“If we see that PMV drivers and crews are not complying with this directions, we’ll have no choice, that’s the message that we gonna give it to them. So like first two weeks we’ll assess the situation whether crews and drivers are following or not.” Terema said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Terema and his officers were at the Unagi Oval in Port Moresby to talk to the public transport owners in preparation for the exercise.

Regarding the connecting provinces of Central and Gulf, the RTA CEO said it does not have any plans for them yet but hope the concerned provincial authorities are taking care of that.