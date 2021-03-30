Manus starts COVID-19 operation

The team comprises of 35 members from the Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, the security forces will also assist the health team with awareness and advocacy on COVID-19 measures.

“We have checked bus stops in town and set up roadblocks to check PMV drivers, crews and passengers to ensure they wear facemasks whilst traveling and carry authorised number of passengers as specified in the new measures under national public transport,” said the PPC.

“As Manus Province is also surrounded by the sea, we have conducted awareness and ensured the boats carried authorised number of passengers, which is five only, and also wear facemasks.

“We have our officers on sea patrol and surveillance to check people transporting betelnut from neighbouring provinces like West Sepik, East Sepik, Madang, New Ireland and East New Britain.

“We will check them and divert them back to where they came from or deal with them.”