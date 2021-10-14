Kimbe Health Staff Undergo Vax Training

Fifty-two health workers attended the training conducted by Nigel Uaiz, the NGI Coordinator for Covax Vaccination.

West New Britain provincial Health Authority’s Director of Public Health, Dr Joseph Nale had opened the training.

The training was facilitated to educate health workers with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine brought into the province.

This is the second training with the first being when AstraZeneca vaccine was brought into the country.

A vaccination drive plans to get as many people vaccinated as more remain unvaccinated which is a concern raised by health authorities. The planned awareness drive aims to give people confidence to be vaccinated.

“Dr Nale said those in villages do not adhere to Niupla Pasin protocols and wear masks that is why, we as a country is pushing for vaccination as it is important.”

He encouraged health workers to refrain from listening to news from social media.

“90 percent of our population are illiterate and these are the people who will rely on your professional advice. This advice must not come from social media as all is rubbish being disseminated and must not be talked about.

“When people raise questions from social media, you must say, I do not talk about rubbish. If you ask me about what science has proven and I will tell you all about it. That must be your language,” he added.

Dr Nale said as of Monday morning, a lot more people are coming forward for vaccination including private sector employees.