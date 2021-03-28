K20m for Western’s COVID-19 response

OTML acting managing director and chief executive officer, Kedi Ilimbit, made the announcement, saying OTML’s commitment demonstrates the Company’s seriousness in addressing PNG’s escalating COVID-19 situation.

Ilimbit said PGK10 million will be given to the Port Moresby General Hospital and other agencies as determined by the National Government while the other PGK10 million will be used for the procurement, distribution and roll-out of vaccine in Western Province, with priority given to the OTML workforce, contractors and residents.

“We will be working closely with the Sustainable Development Program (SDP) and the Western Province Health Authority to implement the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan in the Western Province,” Ilimbit said.

“Ok Tedi is fully committed to take the lead and join forces with the Government and other relevant agencies to address this pandemic that is affecting all of us.

“Our commitment demonstrates the same duty of care we have we have for our employees, to be extended to other Papua New Guineans, including our people of Western Province.”