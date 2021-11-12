K100,000 Boost Timely For PMGH

The funding will greatly assist the major hospital to combat the Delta Variant COVID-19 crisis in the city.

During the presentation today, BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming said BSP understands the plight the hospital is facing, especially during the COVID-19 Crisis.

“The continuous surge in the number of COVID cases not only poses a threat to PNG’s economy, it is greatly affecting businesses and the country’s health system. Indeed this is worse than the last two surges and our staff and their families are affected as well.

“As a community bank, we want to do our bit to assist the Port Moresby General Hospital, as the main hospital in the country and also as the referral and specialist hospital, including its teaching and training role.”

Mr Fleming said just like the hospitals, BSP as a bank is an essential service provider and will continue to keep their branches open and will continue to encourage staff to get vaccinated.

“We would also extend our sincere condolences to those families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” Mr Fleming added.

CEO of the Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Paki Molumi in accepting the assistance said the hospital’s COVIED-19 isolation ward is full to capacity and with over 150 cases admitted, more than 60 percent of those patients require oxygen.

“We are opening up new wards to accommodate and manage the increasing number of patients so more lives can be saved. Funding from the Government has been slow and we are grateful for the assistance by BSP today,” he said.

Dr Molumi said that the hospital has lost over 40 patients to COVID-19 since 27th September 2021, and is struggling to keep its workforce with already 70 staff infected and in isolation.

The hospital is already under stress and the mortuary is filled to capacity with over 300 bodies, of which more than 50 are COVID-19 victims.

BSP also noted that its support to COVID-19 also included the installation of 150 wash stations around the country by its respective branches to the value of K110, 000.00 in 2020 through its community project initiative.

In 2020 and 2021, BSP community projects included support to 32 hospitals and medical centres to the value of K1.18 million, which included medical equipment, solar power installation and building refurbishments.