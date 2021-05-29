IEC materials vital in awareness

The distribution is supported by the Department of Education in partnership with Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Australian Government, through the PNGAus Partnership.

Wardstrip Elementary School, Teacher in charge, Kiragi Steven said the school is one of the largest primary schools in PNG and that the IEC materials provided were clear and helpful and highlights the importance of prevention and control of COVID-19.

“It’s important to allow children to respond to the pictorial charts because then you know they are learning and soaking in the information. Equally important is providing teachers with the right resources and information to do their jobs in the safest way,’’ she said.

Ms Steven applauded the agencies and partners working together to ensure that children are learning in a safe environment.

The project is expected to reach over 90, 000 elementary school students, over 2000 elementary teachers, over 130,000 primary school students and over 3000 primary school teachers in the National Capital District, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Madang, Morobe, Western, Saundaun provinces.