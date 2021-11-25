Hospital Gets PPEs

The donation is part of Ela Motors’ continuous support to the hospital since the pandemic began in 2020.

Ela Motors National Marketing Manager, Benjamin Niligur, thanked the Friends of POMGen and their effort to support POMGEN.

“On behalf of Ela Motors, we extend our appreciation to Friends of POMGEN and what they do for our National Hospital and as part of our annual ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Program’ we are happy to donate PPE supplies ranging from face shields, gloves, hand sanitizers, masks and gowns,” Mr Niligur said.

“We continue to support hospitals around the country especially during this pandemic,” he added.

Friends of POMGEN Officer, Grace Roland and POMGen Stores Manager, Theresa Gairi received the donation.

Ms Roland thanked Ela Motors for their generosity and continuous support towards the hospital. ‘We are forever grateful to our friends at Ela Motors! They are always looking out for the hospital, the staff and our patients.”