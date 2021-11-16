Health Expert Projects 4th Wave In March 2022

Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) Acting Director for Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi said his projection is based on the first, second and third wave as well as models from across the globe.

“The first surge in July 2020 lasted for about eight weeks. The second surge was in February 2021 then the third surge in September.

“So the surges are occurring six months apart,” added Dr. Sobi.

Dr. Sobi said in the last eight weeks from since the third wave began on September 8th, PMGH has attended to over 1, 000 patients seeking medical treatment, most of whom had breathing problems.

“We hit the peak of the surge around 18th-19th October. The surges last from 8-12 weeks depending on the behavior and movement of people,” he stated.

He also said the hospital recorded 200 deaths during these eight weeks, but is certain there were deaths that occurred outside of the hospital.

“The deaths over the last eight weeks might be over underestimated but what we need to realize is that, in this eight weeks, our hospital system was significantly challenged. We have not seen many patients on oxygen like any one single disease before,” stated Dr. Sobi.

Dr. Sobi has urged people to be vaccinated and continue to adhere to the Niupela Pasin Protocols.