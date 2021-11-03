GG’s Staff Informed about COVID-19 Delta Variant

Dr Mathias Sapuri, a United Nations in-country Physician and Senior Consultant of Obstetrics & Gynecology addressed staff of Government House yesterday about the new Delta variant and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Dr Sapuri also dispelled a lot of rumours on social media regarding vaccination which has prevented a lot of people from getting vaccinated including staff of Government House.

He urged the staff of Government House to seek information regarding COVID-19 from reliable medical sources including experts and doctors. Dr Sapuri stated that a lot of people are making negative comments about COVID-19 and vaccination, and lack proper knowledge of the virus.

“As a medical scientist, I rely on information published by other doctors in the medical journals and other such publications. I do not base my advice on social media such as Facebook. I urge you all to do the same. Seek factual information from reliable sources to make informed choices regarding COVID-19 and vaccination,” Dr. Sapuri said.

Dr Sapuri explained that vaccination boosts a person’s immunity and prevents the likelihood of a person getting seriously ill from COVID-19 and death. He noted that PNG has recorded 375 deaths, of that only about 25 of the deceased were vaccinated. He clarified that those that died despite being vaccinated had previous underlying health conditions.

“Vaccination becomes effective after two months and not immediately once you’ve taken it. That is why even those who have been vaccinated may die a few days or weeks after being jabbed but that is due to underlying health issues such as TB, diabetes, lung disease, HIV/AIDS or other life threatening conditions. COVID-19 comes along and worsens these conditions resulting in death,” Dr. Sapuri said.

Dr. Sapuri noted that following news of the arrival of the third wave of COVID-19, the Delta variant, many people rush to get vaccinated without first addressing health issues they have, resulting in the reported deaths.

“If you have an underlying health issue or a history of serious illness, speak with your doctor first and they will help you reach a level that may be conducive for you to get vaccinated,” Dr. Sapuri said.

Dr. Sapuri stated that he was aware of the GG’s Office adopting the ‘no jab no job’ policy for its staff which many business houses and companies have adopted to safeguard their employees and clients from COVID-19. He noted that such a policy was vital for frontline health workers who come into contact with people as part of their job.

According to Acting Official Secretary, Bill Toraso, the Governor General’s Office adopted the ‘no jab, no work, no pay policy’ to encourage staff to get vaccinated and also due to the roles and functions of Government House which hosts ceremonial and state events on a regular basis.

However there were some staff who have not been vaccinated yet so the Governor General requested to meet with them on Tuesday 2nd November to address this issue and reach an understanding on the matter.

According to Sir Bob, consideration must be given to staff who have a genuine reason for not getting vaccinated such as a health condition.

Many staff were left disappointed when they were told by Mr. Toraso last Friday that despite working overtime for the investiture ceremony held recently, only staff who have been vaccinated will receive their allowances.