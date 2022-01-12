GeneXpert Test Kits for Hela

Exxon Mobil PNG (EMPNG) recently donated GeneXpert testing kits to help boost local COVID-19 testing capabilities across Hela Province.

The kits will help medical staff at Tari Hospital and the Hela Provincial Health Authority to test and diagnose COVID-19 cases to reduce the spread of the virus.

Last year Tari Hospital received medical oxygen cylinders, and hospital beds. Later this year it stands to receive laboratory equipment and vehicles.

EMPNG continues to support the government’s effort to contain the spread of the virus. In doing so has donated provisions to the National Covid-19 Center as well as assisting the National Health Department with COVID-19 awareness materials.

“Exxon Mobil PNG and the PNG LNG project remain committed to support the PNG government’s COVID-19 emergency response both at the national level as well on the ground in its area of operation “said, Scott Sandin, EMPNG’s Executive Director for Production