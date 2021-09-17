French Polynesia evacuates COVID-19 cases to Paris

There are 50 people in intensive care and this is why the state has chartered an aircraft to fly the patients to Paris.

Another two people have died in the past day, and 167 people are hospitalised.

This takes the death toll to 585 since COVID-19 first hit.

The figures have come down over the past week and La Premier Polynesie website reports this has prompted the government to announce that from Monday some restrictions on movement will be lifted.

New Caledonia

Meanwhile in New Caledonia the pandemic is worsening.

There has been another death in the past day taking the death toll to seven.

New Caledonia now has 2,386 active cases with 161 people in hospital.