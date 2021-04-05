France lends assistance

This is to assist PNG in its fight against the transmission of COVID-19.

It is the first part of France’s assistance to PNG.

These supplies were sourced from France’s prepositioned strategic stock in Noumea.

Another shipment will arrive from Paris, with other supplies, equipment and materials that include PPE, antigen tests and oxygen therapy related devices.

France is also working on proposing to PNG authorities some logistic solution to deliver the equipment, medical teams and vaccines to places in PNG that are hard to reach by road or plane.

This assistance is organised from Paris under the supervision of the Crisis and Support Centre of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.