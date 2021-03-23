Five Morobe districts infected

Lae has 154 out of the province’s cumulative total of 167.

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Governor Ginson Saonu said apart from the 154 cases in Lae, Nawaeb has recorded eight, Markham and Bulolo with two each and Huon Gulf district has one.

The districts of Menyamya, Finschhafen, Tewae-Siassi and Kabwum are currently COVID-19 free.

“This does not mean the districts with no cases are not immune to COVID-19, but rather, it is most likely less tests are done in those places due to resources constraints,” stated Saonu.

“This also means that we at least know where our hotspots are and therefore, we all have to work together to address this.”

Of the 167 cases, 110 of these are active cases, 51 have recovered and six have reportedly died.

Currently, five patients are admitted at the COVI-19 hospital while 105 cases are mild and therefore isolated and treated at home.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority reported that while the COVID-19 response unit has intensified testing, they are set back by the PCR turnaround time of 8 to 10 days.

The province also has less than 200 cartridges for GeneXpert testing, hence the machine is not used for all patients.

The testing clinics in Lae are at Buimo, Malahang, Tent City, Butibam, Milford Haven and Stadium (main) while outside clinics are at Wampar, Buana, Mutzing and Bulolo.