Fiji records over 400 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 368 cases of the total were recorded on Sunday and 93 in the

24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday.

MOH is still yet to release their latest update from yesterday.

Fiji has also recorded five deaths from Covid-19 in its latest update.

The first Covid-19 death is of a 63-year-old female from Tavua, who died on the 6th of this month.

She had significant pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The second is of a 75-year-old unvaccinated man from Nausori.

The third Covid-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Suva who was not fully vaccinated.

The fourth Covid-19 death is of a 52-year-old man from Rewa, who died on the 8th of this month.

He had a pre-existing medical condition and was fully vaccinated.

The fifth death is of a 73-year-old man from Suva who died on Sunday.

He had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.