Fiji records new Covid-19 community transmission and 2 border quarantine cases

One of the cases is classified as community transmission and the patient is the daughter of a hotel worker who was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday.

The hotel worker was based at a border quarantine facility.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong confirmed the second community transmission case in a press conference this afternoon.

“Due to her extensive exposure with the public, this hotel staff, and now her daughter, has been the central focus of our contact tracing,” Dr Fong said.

“Together, these two patients represent the highest-risk cases Fiji has ever contended with,” he said.

Dr Fong said Fiji's second containment area is the village of Naicabecabe in Moturiki.

He said three villagers from Naicabecabe that attended the funeral in Tavakubu stayed with the health worker at her place in Nadi before travelling back to the village.

“The whole village is now in lockdown and health officials are on the island to test and follow up with villagers Covid-19”.

More than 500 people attended the funeral.

Dr Fong is urging everyone that attended the funeral to stay at home and wait for health officials to arrive for Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, two members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) are the latest border quarantine cases of Covid-19.

Ministry of Health head of health protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan made the revelation at a press conference this afternoon.

“These two border quarantine cases are 25-year-old and 32-year-old who are Republic of Fiji Military Forces soldiers who recently returned from duties overseas,” Dr Sahukhan said.

She said the duo tested positive while in border quarantine and they have been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka Hospital.

Photo Fijian Government Caption: Fijian Ministry of Health officials