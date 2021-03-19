Enga prepares for lockdown

Enga Provincial Administrator, Dr Samson Amean, who described the pandemic as “World War III” when announcing the lockdown measures, said it seriously requires the cooperation of the public to fight the disease.

He said the latest surge in COVID-19 cases through community transmission in the province was “worrying”, hence his committee had no choice but to impose restrictions, mainly on the movement of people.

Dr Amean, who is also chairman of the provincial pandemic response committee, said it is frightening to note that a total of 63 confirmed cases were detected in recent weeks, including two deaths.

He said the confirmed cases in terms of district showed Wapenamanda recording the highest so far with 43, Wabag 10, Kompiam-Ambum 6 and Kandep 1.

“This is alarming. It means the number of transmission and deaths are expected to increase at a faster rate if we do not do anything.

“One may think why my committee is pressing the panic button. Well, it is not about debating. We are talking about a pandemic that has never been seen or heard in human history before. This has no resistance, it is now coming in another way to destroy us compared to what we experienced recently.”

Dr Amean said the measures will be enforced by provincial pandemic controller and police chief superintendent, Epenes Nili, in line with the National Pandemic Act 2020. He will be assisted by the provincial health authority and other government officials.

He said checks, including temperature and prohibited items on the traveling public, will be carried out at different locations, including Kumul Check Point and Enga/SHP border at Kandep district.

“The village court officials, ward councillors and district public servants, including teachers, will be engaged to assist in disseminating information on avoid contracting and spreading the virus,” Dr Amean said.

The (pandemic) control measures to be imposed include: