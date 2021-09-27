Enga PHA gets COVID test kits

Only recently the joint venture donated to the Enga Provincial Health Authority (EPHA) two thousand COVID-19 test kits, assist in its COVID-19 virus detection efforts.

The National Pandemic Controller recently announced Enga as one of three provinces being closely monitored with increased COVID-19 virus detection rates.

The 1000 antigen and 1000 antibody rapid diagnostic kits were received on behalf of the EPHA by Porgera Urban Clinic Disease Control Manager Masi Mangan at the Porgera mine site.

PJV’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Isaac Asa, in handing over the donation, said PJV has always taken a partnership approach toward supporting the health efforts of the district and province and as a member of the community, is providing the support to help detect COVID-19 virus in the province.

Dr Asa said, “Porgera is only hours away from Wabag and the COVID-19 threat is just as real here as it is in Wabag right now. We have a social responsibility to our communities and we will support where and when it is possible.

Ms Mangan expressed appreciation to PJV on behalf of the EPHA and district health services.

She said PJV’s previous support of COVID-19 test kits to the district has enabled them to do COVID-19 testing although a lot of awareness is still required around vaccination.

“Porgera health services has always felt privileged because of the support PJV has provided us over the past years and continues to do so.

“Obviously at this time, governments need resources in the COVID-19 fight and we are thankful to PJV for the support to our provincial health authority with the COVID-19 test kits,” Ms Mangan said.

She added there is a need for more COVID-19 awareness work stating that vaccination numbers remained low in the district.