Elderly English couple's 'final meeting' in hospital

Gerry and Barbara Jarrett, from Bracknell, Berkshire, are in separate wards at Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey.

Their daughter Chloe, who posted a picture of one reunion on Twitter, said her mother "looked to be at the end".

She said her parents had "precious" extra time together thanks to the hospital's "incredible" efforts.

Mrs Keljarrett said her 79-year-old father and mother, 76, who have been together for 50 years, were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 two weeks ago.

On Tuesday she posted: "In the midst of a pandemic peak, staff (namely a consultant, a surgeon and a HCA) at FPH just made sure my dad saw my mum for what is likely the last time."

She said another meeting happened on Wednesday when "mum looked to be at the end".

She said: "Dad was wheeled in, crying, touched her hand and her eyes flew open. She was awake and bright and could talk.

"We got a precious extra hour or two before her breathing got worse again and got to say what we wanted.

"All thanks to the staff who made these meetings possible. In current times I just find that incredible."

Mrs Keljarrett, a teacher at The Brakenhale School, said her father was "showing signs of improvement but has a very long journey to complete".

"He has a number of other health issues that will make recovery that bit trickier, but I have to remain positive that he will overcome this horrendous virus," she added.

She said she had met hospital workers who were "pulling unexpected double shifts" due to short-staffing.

"How they are managing such compassion when they are stretched to their emotional and physical limits I do not know," she added.

Responding to Mrs Keljarrett's Twitter post, the hospital wrote: "Our hearts go out to you and your family.

"We are so glad that our staff managed to make this time just a little bit easier for you all.

"This truly is some of the care we give that matters the most."