Dr Molumi: Nurses Allowances Paid

Dr. Molumi was responding to a query by this newsroom to get clarification on information received, where a reader alerted of a sit-in protest that was to happen today, regarding unpaid allowances.

In response, he confirmed that the management is aware of a few corporate service staff who are protesting for their COVID-19 overtime allowance claims.

“I met with three representatives to understand what the nature of their claims are, because PMGH as an institution believes in looking after staff who deliver patients care in difficult circumstances.

“We ensure all their awards and allowance, leave fares, wages etc are paid right on time,” Dr. Molumi said.

He said the workers demand to receive overtime COVID-19 allowance for continuing to provide service during the lock down period when rest of the public servants were away from work.

Dr. Molumi further explained that the PMGH management will calculate overtime on the appropriate rates per the different category of the workers and check against the electronic time and attendance.

“The claim will be calculated and request sent to the appropriate authorities to fund. If it’s funded as requested then we will pay them,” he added.