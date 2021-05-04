Dr Daoni appointed Deputy Controller

His appointment was made on April 19, 2021.

The position was left vacant following the death of late Dr. Paison Dakulala, who served in that role until his passing.

Dr. Daoni is now duty bound to support Controller David Manning in his efforts to contain the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Until his recent appointment, Dr. Daoni was the PNG National COVID-19 Incident Manager at the National Coordination Centre and Executive Manager - Public Health Division in the National Health Department.

Dr Daoni brings with him 23 years of experience in medical, public health, emergency medicine, business and management with extensive experiences in both project and program management, in the public and private sectors.

Dr. Daoni thanked Prime Minister James Marape and the NEC, Health Minister Jelta Wong and the Controller Manning for having confidence in him.

With this elevation to the new position, Dr Daoni is very well aware of the challenges and the new look responsibilities in the ongoing work to contain the COVID-19.

He said, “The challenge for us now is to identify efficient, experienced and skilled manpower under the new structure recently approved by the Controller who can come in to help us with the ongoing work to contain COVID-19.”

He also said in response to the country’s approach in the battle against COVID-19, “At the moment we should be winning the war against the virus but our attention is divided because we are fighting unnecessary battles that is impeding the war against COVID-19.

“We have a lot of people who are spreading myths and misinformation about COVID-19 which is part of the battle that is taking away our attention. We all should be focused on battling to contain COVID-19.

“Our health system is classified as fragile and we need to make sure we use the response in the COVID-19 to strengthen our health system and all the systems of government from the national level to the provincial, districts and communities,” said the new Deputy Controller.

Dr. Daoni is optimistic that with the support of the citizens in complying with measures under the Niupla Pasin or New Normal, PNG will eventually contain the virus.

“The critical message here is that we’ve got a policy, Niupla Pasin or New Normal which is nothing new than all the public health interventions that are proven to be effective. So, if we adhere to wearing masks, hand sanitising, physical distancing and use COVID-19 response to educate our people, we can contain this virus.

“At the same time we need to focus on the provincial and community responses,” said Dr. Daoni.