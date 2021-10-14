Designation of high-risk provinces

National Pandemic Controller David Manning issued this directive yesterday, as per section 9(1)(a), 9(1)(r), 39, and 47 of the National Pandemic Act 2020. The directive is in effect, as of Wednesday 13 October, 2021.

Western, Sandaun (West Sepik), Western Highlands, Eastern Highlands, Morobe, Chimbu, Enga, Hela, Jiwaka and Southern Highlands are the high risk provinces.

The respective measures, imposed by each province, should be submitted to the Controller and the National Control Centre, to analyze. Measures may be altered or deleted at the discretion of the Controller.

Eastern Highlands kicked off its 14-day lockdown yesterday, after the province recorded an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

Provincial Controller and Provincial Administrator John Gimisive issued the directive this week.

Lock down measures include a daily curfew that begins at 2pm and ends at 6am the next morning. Schools are also closed, except for students and teachers who are part of the national examinations.