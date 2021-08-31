Delta variant concerns

As of August 10, the Delta variant has been reported in 142 countries and is expected to continue spreading. The Delta variant is about twice as contagious as previous variants.

However, the same precautions, such as avoiding crowded spaces, keeping your distance from others and mask wearing, still work against the Delta variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO), stated it is a variant because of its high transmissibility.

National Pandemic Response Deputy Controller Dr. Esorom Daoni has called on Papua New Guineans to put their lives and that of their families’ ahead of any other agenda.

Dr. Daoni says the amended measures concerning International and domestic travel issued recently by the controller, is aimed at protecting citizens against COVID-19.

The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, including countries that surround PNG like Australia, Indonesia and Fiji.