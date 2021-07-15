Delta Strain Hits PNG

The case was confirmed around 9am today, after lab results were sent back to Port Moresby from Melbourne, Australia.

A 65-year-old Philippines national has been confirmed to have contracted the Delta Variant after leaving Indonesia for Papua New Guinea on the 26th of June.

“We are grateful that procedures were followed when the ship docked and we managed to keep all crew including the captain under quarantine and do testing. The result, a positive case of the Delta Variant. We also got the rest of the crew to be tested for Covid19 and tested positive. Six people tested Positive including the captain, who is the only person to have tested positive to the Delta Variant,” Dr Daoni said.

He said the 65 year old man, who is a captain of the cargo ship, Grand Tajima, departed from the Indonesian province of Kalimantan, heading for PNG became unwell while at sea and the ship arrived in Port Moresby on July 7th.

“We are keeping everyone in isolation and closely monitoring them. The 65 year old is currently at the Pacific International Hospital while the others who tested positive to COVID-19 are also in isolation facilities” said Daoni.

Dr Daoni said from the 14 crew member, 6 are positive cases, one of whom is the 65-year-old male, who was the only one confirmed positive of having the Delta Variant, while the other 5 tested positive to COVID-19, with two seriously ill.

“We are now going to have to do what we can for the safety of the general public, and like we said throughout, citizens are encouraged to follow the covid19 protocol. We know the Delta Variant is a serious case and must start to take extra precaution. As we know Delta variant has really hit hard international countries where many have lost their lives. I am encouraging everyone to get their covid19 shots and please look after yourself,” said Daoni.