Data for recovered cases not available

Commissioner Manning made these remarks following a huge interest from the public demanding the NCC to put out figures of the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

However he has urged each Provincial Health Authority to monitor and report data on cases of COVID-19 to the NCC daily.

He said this is to determine if the cases are either active or have recovered.

Manning explained that the length of time for a case to be active and needs to be isolated varies from person to person.

Adding that asymptomatic cases that never develop symptoms are considered active for ten days from that day their positive swabs were taken.

Symptomatic cases are considered active for ten days after the date they are symptomatic free for at least three days prior to being release from isolation.

Manning explained that recovered case is someone who has completed their isolation period and have clinically recovered from COVID-19.

The Controller said in order to track active and recovered cases in the country, it is vital that each provincial Health Authority monitor all positive cases and regularly share information about their clinical status with the National Control Centre.